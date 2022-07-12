"I love that man" - WWE Superstar claims that The Rock has done a lot for her in real-life

Tamina has praised The Rock for helping her in real-life. The Great One recently gifted the WWE Superstar a house and a car.

Speaking in a recent interview on the "Out of Character" podcast, she explained the story of her being surprised by her aunt and The Rock.

Tamina also credited the Hollywood sensation for his kindness and also showcased her love for him.

"was standing outside on the driveway and he wouldn't let me come in, he was like, 'Wait.' I said 'Okay.' He drove me up to the house, I came up to the driveway, he walks out and that's how this happened. He said 'come on in' and he covered my eyes. That's when you see it, exactly like that. That's just his heart. Dwayne has always been that way. Ever since we've been young, this is all I've known him to be. he's always been that long, giving person, and not a lot of people get to see that side of him. This man has done above and beyond for me, more than I can even imagine. That's my brother. I love that man." - said Tamina. (H/T: Fightful)

Brian R. Solomon recently gave his take on a potential match between The Rock and Roman Reigns

There have been numerous reports regarding a potential match between The Rock and Roman Reigns occurring at WrestleMania 39.

Former WWE Magazine writer Brian R. Solomon recently gave his take on the same. Speaking on the Cheap Heat Productions podcast, Solomon claimed that a match between the two cousins would be bigger than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"We're thinking The Rock might be on the horizon for WrestleMania but like I've said before, they don't need the title for that match. That match is bigger than the title. You can have Rock vs. Roman, Cody vs. somebody, maybe Brock for the title. The more I think about it, the more I think that might actually be what happens," - Solomon said. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Reigns has held the Universal Championship for nearly 700 days and will put the unified title on the line against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

