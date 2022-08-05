WWE Superstar claims to be waiting to meet Sasha Banks for "days" at non-WWE event

WWE star Bayley took to social media to send a message to Sasha Banks aka Mercedes Varnado.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is set to appear at the upcoming C2E2. To promote her upcoming appearance, she took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to all her fans.

In a recent tweet, Banks wrote:

I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I love yoU

In a rather sarcastic reply, The Role Model claimed that she has been waiting in line for four days to meet The Boss. Bayley wrote:

I’ve been in line for 4 days

Check out her tweet below:

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE @SashaBanksWWE I’ve been in line for 4 days @SashaBanksWWE I’ve been in line for 4 days

Bayley recently made her return to WWE programming after being sidelined with an injury for over a year.

The Role Model returned at SummerSlam 2022 with her brand new faction, consisting of former NXT stars Io Shirai, now known as Iyo Sky, and the returning Dakota Kai.

The trio immediately engaged in a feud against Bianca Belair and also assaulted an injured Becky Lynch, who has now turned babyface.

Sasha Banks and Bayley have been spotted together in public after the former walked out of WWE

Sasha Banks and Bayley have recently been spotted in public together. Following The Boss' infamous walkout incident, alongside fellow tag team partner Naomi, she was spotted with the State Champs.

Taking to Twitter, the band posted a photo with the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Check it out below:

Banks and Naomi's walkout also led to WWE vacating the Women's Tag Team Championships. A new set of champions are yet to be crowned by the company.

Since then, the former multi-time RAW Women's Champion has been rarely spotted in public. It remains to be seen if she will return to the company, especially now that Vince McMahon has retired and Triple H has taken over as the Head of Creative.

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far