WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes hails Roman Reigns as "best in the world"

Cody Rhodes has stated that Roman Reigns has good reason to believe that he is the "best in the world".

The Tribal Chief defeated Brock Lesnar in a huge title unification match at WrestleMania to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He currently holds the two biggest prizes in the company.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Cody Rhodes stated that he hadn't crossed paths with Roman Reigns. However, he knows that Reigns is "incredible" and is confident that his path to the championships will be a tough one:

"Roman Reigns and I, we haven’t had any interactions yet. We haven’t crossed paths in the ring. I’ve seen enough to know he is incredible, and even better when you see him up close. So this isn’t the easiest path I’ve chosen. But I know I can do this."

He went on to say that Reigns currently has the titles to prove that he is the best wrestler in the world. The American nightmare refused to argue otherwise until he had locked horns with Reigns in a match. He was quoted as saying:

"The difference between the two best wrestlers in the world is that one has both titles to prove it. The WWE championship is the biggest title in the game. That’s never been in dispute, and that’s not a knock on any title anywhere else. The way to define the best in the world is the one holding the belt, and that’s Roman Reigns," he concluded.

Roman Reigns last competed in a 6-man tag team match at WrestleMania Backlash. In an intense physical battle, he teamed up with The Usos to take on RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre. The Tribal Chief ultimately prevailed after pinning Riddle to pick up a victory for The Bloodline.

Cody Rhodes is set to be in a potential main event at WWE Hell in a Cell

Last night on RAW, Cody Rhodes mentioned how Seth Rollins has refused to move on from their feud. The American Nightmare has won both of their previous matches at WrestleMania and WrestleMania Backlash. However, Rollins is adamant about not walking away from this feud without a victory under his belt.

As a result, Cody Rhodes challenged Seth Rollins to a third and final match, which the latter accepted. The two superstars are now set to lock horns in a Hell in a Cell match at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

Interestingly, Cody has repeatedly mentioned how "big opportunities" await him at Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank. His latest comments have potentially hinted at a future title feud with Roman Reigns in WWE.

Only time will tell what awaits The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare on WWE programming.

Edited by Arjun