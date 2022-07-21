"Ups the ante" - WWE Superstar comments on huge Jeff Jarrett announcement 

WWE Superstar Montez Ford has commented on the presence of Jeff Jarrett in the upcoming Tag Team Title match at SummerSlam.

Jarrett returned to the company in 2019, after an 18 year absence. He initially left the company following WWE's purchase of WCW. In his time away, Jarrett would work in Japan, reign as NWA World Heavyweight Champion, and founded TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. Upon his WWE return, he was made a Hall of Famer and then a producer, he was promoted to the SVP of Live Events in 2022.

Double-J has made several headlines in the last week, as it was announced that he would referee the match between The Usos and the Street Profits at SummerSlam. The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships will be on the line in the match, and in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Ford expressed that Jeff Jarrett's presence raises the stakes even further.

"Jarrett ups the ante for us, this is a long time coming for myself and Dawkins," Ford said. "The Usos have been so dominant over the past year, and we need that signature win against them.”

What else has Jeff Jarrett been up to lately?

Never far from the headlines, Double-J was also part of another huge announcement recently.

A video building up Starrcast V and Ric Flair's last match was released showing Double-J, his wife Karen, and AEW star Jay Lethal attacking The Nature Boy. Flair was even busted open in the video.

It was then announced that Flair would team up with his real-life son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on the team of Jarrett and Lethal. This will apparently be Ric's final in-ring outing.

It will be interesting to see if The Street Profits will finally be the team to dethrone The Usos, and whether Jeff Jarrett will factor into the result. You can read more about Montez Ford by clicking right here.

