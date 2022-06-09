WWE star compares her friendship with four-time champion to Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle's relationship

WWE star Natalya recently compared her and Shayna Baszler's chemistry to Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle's on-screen friendship.

Despite working alongside The Queen of Spades, the two tag team partners have previously collided inside the squared circle on several occasions.

At WrestleMania 38, Natalya & Baszler unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

The former two-time Women's Champion took to social media to repost a video featuring Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle from WWE's official Instagram handle. She captioned the same video by writing:

"Me and @qosbaszler"

Natalya reacts to Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle's on-screen friendship!

Natalya recently has some harsh words for SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

Following her six-pack challenge win on the most recent episode of SmackDown, Natalya had some harsh words for her on-screen rival, Ronda Rousey.

Speaking to Megan Morant on the latest edition of Talking Smack, Nattie made a bold statement, labeling herself as 'the best of all time.' The former Women's Tag Team Champion said:

"Megan, let me cut to the chase, because you're mumbling. So tonight I beat five other women to get an opportunity at the SmackDown Women's Championship. And why did that happen, Megan? They're five extremely talented women. I beat them because I'm the best of all time. 647 wins and nobody is even close to touching me. And I saw Ronda, I saw that smirk a mile away. Ronda has no idea that I'm out for blood. I'm onto Ronda. And if she thinks for one second that she can look down on me like she's looked down on this division since she came back, she's got another thing coming. Not only am I gonna wipe the smirk off her face, but I'm gonna stomp a mudhole in her face. Any more questions, Megan?" (from 1:12 to 1:57)

It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for the two women now that they've started a fresh feud.

