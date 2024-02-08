Rhea Ripley is not having the easiest time recently in WWE. Not only does the star have to deal with a furious Nia Jax, but she appears to be having to handle issues within Judgment Day itself.

Although there has been conflict within The Judgment Day itself, the members are on the same page about all but one thing: R-Truth's involvement in the group. The veteran has refused to realize that he's not a part of the faction. He has even convinced himself that it's just a part of the initiation when they attack him as he's a Judgment Day member.

Even Ripley and Damian Priest have indirectly confirmed that they consider him a part of the group, with them even having t-shirts sold by WWE that have Truth along with Rhea Ripley and the other Judgment Day members.

Now, there's been an announcement that The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh will be wrestling R-Truth on the upcoming episode of RAW. However, that has not gone down well with anyone - or so it appears. Rhea Ripley retweeted the announcement, seeming rather exasperated that the match was happening.

R-Truth replied, misreading her reaction entirely and saying that he cried when he saw the match happening, saying that the family had been through enough while sharing a meme from Twilight.

"@RheaRipley_WWE I know mami…😞 When I saw this I cried too😢 …HAVENT THIS FAMILY BEEN THROUGH ENOUGH!!??!!? 😤 damn dam daammnnn!" Truth wrote.

R-Truth not understanding Rhea Ripley is a sign of a bigger problem for the Judgment Day

R-Truth's misinterpretation of Rhea Ripley has led to his current situation.

He has refused to understand that he could not be a part of the Judgment Day faction. Despite being attacked by them repeatedly, he seems to think it's only a part of the initiation process to include him in the group.

At this point, very little can be done about Truth's misunderstanding, and they may have to include him within the group.

