WWE Superstar confirms serious neck injury; Big E reacts

Unfortunately, the list of injured WWE Superstars keeps on getting longer. Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Ilja Dragunov are among the many superstars out injured currently. Multi-time tag team champion and New Day member, Xavier Woods, has also been added to the list, at least judging by his post on social media.Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Grayson Waller have been feuding with Penta lately. Woods took a Mexican Destroyer from Penta on RAW and confirmed that he suffered an injury as a result. He also blamed Adam Pearce for his irresponsibility.On X, Woods' former New Day stablemate, Big E, reacted to his neck injury. The former WWE Champion himself suffered a gruesome neck injury on March 11, 2022, in a tag team match against Ridge Holland and Sheamus. The injury has put a halt to Big E's in-ring career.Check out Big E's reaction:Big E was betrayed by Woods and Kingston on the 10th anniversary of The New Day. The 39-year-old offered to become the manager of his stablemates, but Woods and Kingston lashed out by stating that he had abandoned them.Xavier Woods briefly spoke about Big E's injury on WWE UnrealEpisode four of WWE: Unreal captured The New Day's heel turn from December 2024. Xavier Woods spoke about the heel turn, stating that Big E's injury led to that moment.Woods had this to say:&quot;A few years before now, Big E had a terrible injury where he landed on the floor on his head upside down and broke his neck, and because of that, he was no longer able to wrestle anymore.&quot;Following their betrayal of Big E, New Day captured the World Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 41. Their reign ended at the hands of The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.The duo of Woods and Kofi Kingston has seemingly found a replacement for Big E with the addition of Grayson Waller.