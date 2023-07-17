WWE Superstar deletes Twitter account after major backlash from fans 

After getting a lot of backlash and hate on Twitter, WWE Superstar Ridge Holland had no other choice but to delete his account.

Holland got a lot of heat from members of the WWE Universe after Elton Prince suffered a shoulder injury during The Brawling Brutes' match against Pretty Deadly on SmackDown. Prince landed awkwardly on his shoulder after receiving a pounce from Holland.

The Brawling Brutes member quickly went to Twitter to explain his side and wished Prince a speedy recovery.

"So to set people straight before they get all pi*sy! It wasn't the belly to belly…..it was a wonky landing from the pounce. Out of my control. Wishing @EltonPrince_PD a speedy recovery." (h/t Wrestling Headlines)

However, some fans still blamed Holland and even asked WWE to release him. Others called him an unsafe wrestler because Big E broke his neck after receiving a belly-to-back suplex from him last year. This has led to Holland deleting his tweet first before removing his Twitter account as well.

Ridge Holland deleted his Twitter account.

Sheamus has defended Ridge Holland from bashers and haters, calling him "safe" and "smooth" in the ring, as reported by Metro. Big E and Xavier Woods also defended Holland last year when fans began to harass him online.

Elton Prince to be out of action from WWE due to shoulder injury

Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly was diagnosed with a separated shoulder following their win over The Brawling Brutes last Friday on SmackDown. According to PW Insider, Prince will be out of action but there's no word on how long he'll be on the shelf.

The 26-year-old WWE Superstar was wearing a sling during his interview on SmackDown LowDown. He downplayed the injury and claimed that it would have been a career-ender for a normal man. He even teased returning after just a couple of weeks of rest.

"Let me make this absolutely clear to everybody," Prince said. "This is the kind of injury that puts the average person out for years. I'd say career end. ... This is a career-ending injury but not for me. No, no, no, no, I might just take a couple of weeks off. I'll be back to, you know, I'll be spiffing again."

Pretty Deadly has been on a roll since getting called up to the main roster in the WWE Draft. According to the Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine Institute, a separated shoulder takes at least two to 12 weeks to properly heal depending on the severity.

Do you think it was right for some fans to blame Ridge Holland for the injury to Elton Prince?

