WWE Superstar demands a match between The Bloodline and a newly formed faction

WWE star Wendy Choo has demanded a match between The Bloodline and Bayley's newest faction.

At the SummerSlam premium live event, The Role Model made her return to WWE programming alongside Io Shirai, who is now known as Iyo Sky. The returning Dakota Kai was also revealed as Bayley and Sky's stablemate.

Taking to Twitter, Choo sent out a sarcastic message expressing her interest in watching Roman Reigns and The Usos cross paths with WWE's newest stable.

"Iyo, Dakota & Bayley vs. The Bloodline PLEASE," wrote Choo.

At The Biggest Party of the Summer, Bayley and her stablemates confronted Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. The exchange came after the latter successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against her arch-rival.

On RAW, the heels assaulted Lynch and targeted her injured arm. It was ultimately announced that The Man would be sidelined for months.

The Bloodline made a huge statement at SummerSlam 2022

At the SummerSlam 2022 premium live event, The Bloodline made a huge statement, as all three members of the faction walked out with big wins.

In the main event of the show, Roman Reigns successfully retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a brutal Last Man Standing Match. While The Beast Incarnate came close to defeating Reigns, interference from The Usos led to yet another major win for The Tribal Chief.

Earlier in the night, Jimmy and Jey Uso retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits. The clash was a rematch between the two teams, as their previous meeting at Money in the Bank ended on a controversial note.

With Lesnar now in The Bloodline's rear-view, it remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Reigns and co. as a faction. The Head of the Table has completed 700 days as the Universal Champion, and his next big title defense will be against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

