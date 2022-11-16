WWE Superstar details conversation he had with Triple H prior to his recent return

As WWE's new Head of Creative, Triple H has brought back many superstars who were unjustly let go by the company's previous regime.

One group that was let go after just a month on the main roster was Hit Row. The group, consisting of Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, B-Fab, and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, were all released by WWE in late 2021.

Recently, though, with the exception of Swerve who is now performing for AEW, the three other members of the group were re-hired. During a recent interview on the Out of Character podcast, Top Dolla spoke about how he and The Game stayed in touch after his release.

"What ended up happening, which was a blessing, was the fact that I always stayed in contact with Hunter. When he obviously got back in charge, I saw him bring Dakota and IYO back, and I was like, 'Oh, okay, all right, cool. So he's bringing people back. I was like, maybe he'll bring us back. But I don't know how he feels. I don't know what he's trying to accomplish. I don't know what he's doing.' Then like, two days later, he calls me and I'm like, 'Oh, okay, yeah, let's do it. I'm ready. Let's rock.'" H/T Wrestling News

Currently, Hit Row are embroiled in feuds with various other top stables on SmackDown, such as The Viking Raiders, Maximum Male Models, and Legado Del Fantasma.

Triple H told Top Dolla his WWE return would be a fresh start

With his previous time in the company ending on a sour note, WWE's new Head of Creative wanted to assure the former NFL star that his return to the company would be a chance for him to reset his wrestling career.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Top Dolla stated how Triple H hoped there were no ill feelings towards him and the WWE after they were unceremoniously let go.

"In the conversation I had with Triple H, he was like, ‘I don’t know what happened before, and to be honest, I don’t care. It’s a new place. I want you to understand that you have a clean slate. There are no hard feelings on this side, I hope you come with no hard feelings on your side.’ It was a breath of fresh air." H/T Fight Fans

As head of WWE creative, Triple H has brought back many popular stars who were released, including Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Emma, Dakota Kai, and Karrion Kross.

