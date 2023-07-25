WWE Superstar dismisses rumor that popular character inspired ring name

Zoey Stark has finally revealed the idea behind her WWE ring name, and it's not related to the popular Marvel character Tony Stark.

Known as Lacey Ryan on the independent circuit, Zoey signed with WWE back in 2021 and was renamed. Many fans thought her current moniker might have been inspired by Iron Man himself, but that's not the case.

In an interview with Jim Varsallone of The Miami Herald, Zoey was asked about the origins of her current ring name. She admitted that she's a fan of Robert Downey Jr., who portrayed Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but her name didn't come from the comics.

"I do like the movies, and I am a fan of Robert Downey Jr.," Zoey said. "It's one of the things, where I'm not a big comic book person. I've watched a couple of Iron Man (movies) and I understand a little bit of what they do. The name does not come from Tony Stark. I gave them a list of ten different first names and ten different last names. They put them together and said, 'Here you go.'" (h/t Fightful)

Zoey Stark was called up to the main roster as part of the 2023 WWE Draft. After a few matches, Stark got involved in the Trish Stratus-Becky Lynch feud, becoming the protégé of the Hall of Famer.

Zoey Stark is not worried about jealous WWE Superstars

In a recent appearance on the Zaslow Show, Zoey Stark discussed being pushed as soon as she got to the main roster. Stark is not worried about other superstars getting jealous because she worked hard to be in the position she's currently in.

"I'm not worried about jealousy," Stark said. "I'm here for me, not for them. If they want to be in my position, they better work as hard, if not harder, than I do, which is nearly impossible. No one is going to work as hard as I do." (h/t Fightful)

Stark got the biggest win of her career on the July 10th episode of Raw. With some help from Trish Stratus, she was able to defeat Becky Lynch.

