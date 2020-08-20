WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio to get new ring name soon; Reveals if he will wear a mask

Dominik Mysterio will become the latest WWE Superstar to follow in his father's footsteps and debut in WWE at this weekend's SummerSlam pay-per-view. The son of the legendary Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio will face The Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins, at SummerSlam 2020.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Rey and Dominik Mysterio spoke about Dominik's journey to WWE. In the interview, the father-son duo talked about the possibility of Dominik wrestling under a new ring name.

Dominik Mysterio to get a new ring name in WWE?

This is what ESPN said about Dominik Mysterio getting a new ring name in WWE in the future:

"While Dominik will wrestle under his real name at SummerSlam, Rey and Dominik have discussed Dominik performing under the name "Prince Mysterio" in the future after he receives more training. Dominik already has the Prince Mysterio gear and mask designed, but wanted to hold off on debuting it at SummerSlam. The name is fitting since Rey, Spanish for King, would love nothing more than to pass down the Mysterio legacy to his son."

Rey Mysterio also said that his son will eventually don a mask, keeping with the Mysterio family tradition, and incorporating the mask in storyline, and explaining to fans about the "rich history behind lucha libre and the masks". Dominik also said that he wants to wear a mask "mainly because of tradition".

Dominik will make his in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2020, when he will face off against Seth Rollins.

The junior Mysterio will try to get revenge on Rollins, who had gouged the eye of his father, Rey, at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view last month in an Eye-for-an-Eye match.

Dominik Mysterio has trained with WWE at their Performance Center, and has been training for this moment for the last three years.