WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio mercilessly booed by fans at Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio being booked by the audience is given at this point. Still, Australian fans amped up the hatred directed at The Judgment Day member at Elimination Chamber 2024.

Dominik Mysterio accompanied Finn Balor and Damian Priest to the ring when the Undisputed Tag Team Champions put their gold on the line against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate. Dominik interrupted the ring announcer and took the microphone but was instantly showered with loud boos.

The former champion tried to announce Balor and Priest as the defending Undisputed Tag Team Champions, but the crowd completely drowned out his voice. It was undoubtedly one of the loudest reactions he has received from fans at a WWE show.

"Dirty" Dominik remained at ringside during the match and took a few cheap shots at the challengers. However, the match official eventually noticed his shenanigans - courtesy of Tyler Bate. Dominik tried to argue with the referee, asserting his innocence, but was soon evicted from ringside.

Although the title match earned "This is Awesome" chants from the crowd, WWE fans' reaction to Dominik being sent backstage remained one of the biggest highlights of the night. The match eventually ended with Finn Balor pinning Pete Dunne to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championship for The Judgment Day at Elimination Chamber.