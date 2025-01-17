WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio receives an unfortunate award

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most despised heels in WWE, a testament to his successful character work, earning praise from numerous veterans and critics. However, the Judgment Day star has been bestowed with an unfortunate distinction from the legendary Pro Wrestling Illustrated (PWI) magazine.

The RAW's Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025, saw Dirty Dom's attempt to reconcile with Rhea Ripley after she defeated Liv Morgan for the Women's World Title. However, the attempted reconciliation did not go well, as Mami responded by hitting him with a Riptide and refusing his hug.

Later in the week's episode of RAW, the former NXT North American Champion apologized to Morgan for his actions. However, WWE may have subtly hinted at the potential end of Liv and Daddy Dom's relationship. The company also seemingly teased a possible face turn for the young Mysterio.

The latest issue of Pro Wrestling Illustrated revealed that Dominik Mysterio was named the '2024 Most Hated Wrestler of the Year.' A subsequent post by Sportskeeda Wrestling showcased the RAW Superstar posing with his PWI award title plate backstage.

Former WWE employee defends Dominik Mysterio for his actions

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently discussed Dirty Dom's attempt to patch up with The Eradicator on RAW's Netflix debut episode. He shared his insights on this storyline during his Wrestling with Freddie podcast.

The former WWE writer praised Dominik Mysterio, stating that he is his favorite babyface in professional wrestling despite being a heel character. Prinze Jr. claimed that the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion is the victim in the storyline, caught between the manipulative influences of Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan.

"Dominik [Mysterio] is awesome. I know he's a heel, but he's my favorite babyface in professional wrestling because to me, he's the victim in this [storyline] and he's torn between two women [Ripley and Morgan] that are both manipulative," he said.

Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for Dominik Mysterio. Whether he remains in a relationship with the former Women's World Champion remains to be seen.

