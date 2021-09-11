WWE Superstar Doudrop announces that she has married (Photos)

WWE Superstar Doudrop revealed earlier today that she is now married, as she shared several beautiful images from the ceremony on her Twitter page.

The former NXT UK star revealed back in 2019 that she was bisexual before she started a relationship with the man who is now her husband. As part of her update, it's noticeable that her dog Matilda was also part of the ceremony.

The pictures also show the star chose a beautiful day to marry since the outside images show that it was the perfect day for a wedding.

Doudrop has had a memorable run in WWE

Doudrop is currently in the process of becoming a known star on the main roster after she debuted alongside the returning Eva Marie a few months ago.

Doudrop was formerly known under the name Piper Niven, and it's unclear if the company will give the star her name back following her feud with Marie. Despite the duo arriving in WWE as friends, in recent weeks their relationship has broken down. The two women are currently at odds following Marie's feud with Alexa Bliss.

The most recent update to their WWE storyline came when Doudrop wanted a rematch with Eva Marie after she picked up an indecisive win over the polarizing star. This rematch could potentially happen at Extreme Rules. In addition to her feud with Marie, Doudrop recently wrestled Dana Brooke on an episode of Main Event.

Since Doudrop's arrival on RAW, she has become a well-liked star, and it's obvious that she has a bright future on the main roster. With the WWE Draft set to take place next month, it's possible that she could put Eva Marie and the Doudrop name behind her in the coming weeks and head over to SmackDown.

