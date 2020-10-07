WWE Superstar Erik undergoes crucial arm surgery

Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion and one-half of The Viking Raiders, Erik recently took to Twitter to announce that he has undergone surgery on his arm. He revealed that he had some surgical hardware removed from his arm.

Erik thanked Dr. Dugas and added that he had been putting off this surgery for quite some time now, working through the pain and limitations caused by a surgical screw that protruded into his triceps.

Today I had hardware removed from my cyborg arm. I’ve been putting off this surgery for a long time and just worked thru the pain and limitations caused by a surgical screw protruding into my triceps.



Thanks to the wonderful Dr Dugas, I’m excited to come back at full strength. pic.twitter.com/9iwOr8jZKE — Erik (@Erik_WWE) October 6, 2020

The surgery in question might be related to the near-fatal motorbike accident that Erik had in 2014 before he joined WWE, but that was not confirmed. Erik was last seen competing on Main Event, where he lost to Riddick Moss. On his last appearance on RAW, he also lost to Moss in a RAW Underground segment.

What does this mean for the future of The Viking Raiders in WWE?

As we have previously reported, Erik's tag team partner Ivar is also out of in-ring action due to a cervical injury suffered during a match against The Hurt Business on RAW. Ivar later gave an update on his current medical condition, where he stated that he is on his way to recovery.

Now with Erik having undergone a crucial surgery as well, it can be said that it might be a while before we see The Viking Raiders back on WWE.

We at Sportskeeda wish Erik a speedy recovery and hope to see him back inside the ring soon.