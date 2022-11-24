AJ Styles has done a phenomenal job putting The OC back together in recent weeks on WWE RAW.

Earlier this month, Mia Yim returned to WWE as part of The OC to help the group take care of their Rhea Ripley problem. Yim and Ripley will collide this weekend inside WarGames at WWE Survivor Series.

Mia Yim recently sat down with Rick Ucchino of Cageside Seats to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her recent pairing with AJ Styles and The OC in WWE, Yim spoke about how important it was to come back and be herself.

"I just wanted to be me. I just wanted to come back and showcase what I’ve been doing for over a decade. And with The OC, we’ve never been close before, but we’ve always known each other," Mia Yim said. "We’ve worked with each other in other companies. I was rooting for AJ in his UpUpDownDown Championship battle with [Tyler] Breeze. Like, we have history. The OC, The Bullet Club, those are like monumental groups in wrestling."

Mia Yim says its an honor to be paired with AJ Styles and The OC

While some WWE Superstars might be intimidated to join a group with the likes of AJ Styles and The Good Brothers, Yim believes it's an honor.

She went as far as to say she believed this was the best way for her to return to the company as part of The Phenomenal One's faction.

"So to be a part of The OC, it’s such an honor, like just to be a part of that group," Mia Yim said. "But the boys are so cool and so welcoming and they really do feel like brothers and I love them to pieces. This was probably the best way for me to come back because, as nervous as I was, being with them kept me calm, cool, and collected. Like, it really helps being with them."

What do you make of Mia Yim's comments? Do you think she fits in well with the rest of The OC on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

