"Massive knock to my confidence"- WWE Superstar explains how Big E's brutal neck injury affected his career 

WWE Superstar Ridge Holland recently spoke about Big E's condition following his brutal neck injury, earlier this year.

A few months ago, the former WWE Champion was accidentally dropped on his head in a move-gone-wrong during a tag team match between him & Kofi Kingston against Holland & Sheamus.

Speaking in an interview with Metro, Holland mentioned that the former Intercontinental Champion's injury broke his confidence. He added that despite the severe injury, the former WWE Champion is now functional.

"It was a massive knock to my confidence. The main thing is that E’s functional, he’s OK, he’s gonna live a full life." said Holland

Triple H recently opened up on Big E's contribution to the company during his injury

Triple H recently spoke highly of Big E and mentioned how the latter contributed to the company while he was out of action due to his injury.

Speaking on the Impaulsive podcast, The Game detailed how the former WWE Champion helped him during a recent recruitment process.

He also briefly spoke about the New Day member's athletic background from his college days.

"Big E and I were talking about this just the other day about the recruiting process because while he is out with his injuries, he is kind of like helping, being part of this, said Triple H. "He was saying how devastating it was for him in college. Everything in his life was football and athletics and that comradery of the team."

The Game further added the pros of an athletic career and mentioned how nothing can beat the drive and grind of it.

He said:

"The drive, the grind, and all the things that go into being a pro athlete. And then, all of a sudden, he graduates college, and he is like, it all just stops. That all goes away. 'So, what do I do with my life?' And that drive again, I get a job, well, that's great, but this isn't anywhere near the same level of anything."

Do you think the former WWE Champion will return to the squared circle anytime soon? Sound off in the comment section below.

