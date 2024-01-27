WWE Superstar explains why he "didn't pay too much attention" to The Rock's return (Exclusive)

Despite The Rock's return to WWE pleasantly surprising everyone, a particular superstar did not pay much heed to it.

The superstar in question is Gunther, the current Intercontinental Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. He was recently away from action for a while, during which The Great One made his return to the company and confronted Jinder Mahal. His reappearance also hinted at a future showdown between him and Roman Reigns, although that is yet to be confirmed.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Gunther explained why he did not pay much attention to the Rock's return.

"I gotta be honest, I didn't pay too much attention to that because we just had a baby at the end of last year. I was away from work for a little bit and I was, ya, I did not pay attention to much around. Obviously I saw he came back, but I had my priorities during that time, I didn't watch it." [4:27 onwards]

You can check out the full interview here:

﻿

A WWE veteran believes The Rock has lost a little bit of his shine

According to Vince Russo, The Rock may have lost the favor of a section of his fans following his return.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran stated:

"I think the dude for doing some political things that really p*ssed a lot of people off. And bro you gotta understand, we got sides here bro. You are either on this side or you are on that side... When Rock is on there with Biden and Kamala (Harris), you got a whole other side that's like, 'Are you effing kidding me?'" [9:46 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what The Rock plans to do next in WWE.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the Exclusive YouTube video.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.