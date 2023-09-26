WWE Superstar explains why he keeps his real-life relationship off TV

Some WWE couples are open to the idea of working with their significant other on television, while others just prefer not to put their real-life relationship on display for everyone to see.

Montez Ford and Bianca Belair have been married since June 23, 2018. The couple has not really been involved in any storylines on WWE television, even though their relationship is well known.

In a recent appearance on the Happy Hour podcast, Ford explained why he doesn't involve his wife in storylines and vice versa. They want to keep their relationship private and off television.

"(Our relationship is) something that we kind of just keep off onto the sidelines," Ford said. "We both respect and love our marriage and the privacy and everything. But also, keeping it off-screen does open up more doors for just individual things. She can do individual things, I can do (individual things, too)." [H/T Ringside News]

Despite not wanting to be involved in each other's storylines in WWE, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford agreed to star in their reality show. They are wrapping up the filming of The Crawfords, which is set to premiere on Hulu possibly later this year.

Bianca Belair has her reasons why she's not involved with Montez Ford on WWE TV

In an appearance on the talk show Sherri earlier this year, Bianca Belair explained why she's not interested in working with Montez Ford on WWE television. Belair doesn't want to involve their marriage in the storyline because it won't make sense for her.

"I just feel like we both have enough talent, he can have his own light and I can have my own light and we can both just go out there and support each other," Belair said. "And too, sometimes I feel like you go out there and you put your marriage in a storyline and then it's like me having to fight another girl for my man. I'm like, 'Listen, I don't have to fight for what's mine, okay?'" [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford currently perform on SmackDown. Belair is currently on hiatus, while Ford is involved in a storyline with Bobby Lashley, who is trying to take the Street Profits to the next level.

