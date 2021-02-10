WWE Superstar is "feeling better" after seeing Nia Jax in pain

In an amusing tweet, Lana stated that she is feeling better after seeing Nia Jax in pain.

Following the events that unfolded on Monday Night RAW, Naomi took to Twitter and posted a heartfelt tweet praising Lana for her performance against Nia Jax. Naomi said she's proud of Lana and added that she knew her tag team partner would win the match.

Lana has now responded to Naomi's tweet, saying that she's "feeling better" seeing Nia Jax in "a HOLE lot of pain." Check out the tweet here.

Lana and Naomi will face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the Tag Team belts

Last week, Naomi and Lana won a number one contenders match for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles and will be taking on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the belts soon. This week on RAW, Lana picked a huge win over Nia Jax in a Tables match after shoving her through a table that was placed at ringside.

Later in the night, Naomi defeated Baszler in singles action. Lana and Naomi need to carry over this momentum to their title match, as the former is just one victory away from winning the very first title of her career.

The feud between Nia Jax and Lana has been going on for a long time now. It kicked off way back in 2020, when Jax put Lana through a table on RAW.

This was just one of nine times that Lana would be put through a table by Jax over the next two months. At Survivor Series 2020, Lana ended up as the sole survivor in the RAW vs. SmackDown Women's Elimination match, and her fans breathed a sigh of relief.

They were hopeful that Lana would win her first title at TLC 2020, where she was set to team up with Asuka and challenge for the Tag Team Titles. Jax and Baszler's attack on Lana days before the pay-per-view prevented this from happening. Lana now has another opportunity to win a belt in what would certainly be the biggest moment of her WWE career.