WWE Superstar finally cashes in contract to win major championship

A new champion has been crowned in WWE for the first time in 2024 during this week's episode of NXT.

Dragon Lee defended his North American Championship against Lexis King in the main event of the show. Lee retained the title after hitting King with Operation Dragon, but that was not it, as he had another title defense in the queue.

Oba Femi, the winner of the NXT Men's Breakout Tournament, cashed in his contract for the North American Championship. Lee tried to go for another Operation Dragon, but the Nigerian superstar caught him and dropped him on the mat with a Powerbomb to win the coveted title.

This was Oba Femi's first championship win in WWE, and he cashed in his Breakout tournament contract before Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. The Judgment Day member has held the briefcase since July last year. The Archer of Infamy has tried to cash it in numerous times, most recently on RAW last week, but his plans were unsuccessful.

Next week on the red brand, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal. This means that The Archer of Infamy has another chance to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and win the championship.

