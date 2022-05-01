WWE Superstar Finn Balor reacts to Bobby Lashley incident with an interesting photo

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently took a nasty fall at one of the company's live events. Finn Balor has posted an interesting reaction to the incident.

The All Mighty locked horns with Drew McIntyre in a singles match at a show earlier this week. Lashley hit the top rope during the match and it immediately snapped from the turnbuckle. This caused the star to take a scary tumble and fall to ringside.

Finn Balor took to Twitter to share a picture from when he was subjected to a similar fate. He challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Extreme Rules 2021, where he brought back his Demon King persona. Despite a brilliant effort from the challenger, Reigns retained his title after Balor's momentum was compromised due to the top rope giving way during the match.

Balor shared a picture from that match alongside an image of the incident involving Bobby Lashley. WWE fans quickly responded to his tweet with their opinion on the entire saga. Some fans noted that they liked the controversial spot, while others hoped that Balor would have the opportunity to seek revenge in the future.

Finn Balor's current booking on WWE RAW

On the February 28th episode on WWE RAW, Finn Balor dethroned Damian Priest as the United States Champion. However, he had an underwhelming run with the gold that saw him lose multiple times in consecutive weeks. Balor ultimately lost the title to Theory.

Earlier this week, Priest demanded that Balor face his 'judgment.' This led to the pair having a singles match on RAW, which again ended in Finn Balor's defeat as Priest asserted his dominance as part of Edge's "Judgment Day" faction.

It remains to be seen if Balor and Priest will extend their feud on RAW. If not, will we see either of the two superstars back in the United States Championship picture anytime soon?

