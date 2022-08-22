WWE Superstar fires shots at Top Dolla’s parents following SmackDown segment

WWE star Ma.çé took a shot at fellow SmackDown Superstar Top Dolla in a recent tweet. The Maximum Male Models engaged in a feud with Hit Row on the latest episode of SmackDown.

As seen on the blue brand, the MMM was interrupted by Hit Row, who recently made their return to WWE. This led to Max Dupri claiming that the former NXT faction wasn't good enough.

Taking to Twitter, ma.çé responded to a tweet from user @UseCodeAriesYT after calling Top Dolla - "dollar." This led to the MMM member taking a shot at Dolla's parents:

"i don’t need to lower myself because his parents can’t spell," wrote ma.çé.

Check out his tweet below:

Ma.çé is currently working in a tag team alongside his Maximum Male Models stablemate Mån.sôör. The two men have been repacked recently and are also working closely with the former L.A. Knight and Maxxine Dupri, the former Sofia Cromwell.

Ma.çé and Mån.sôör are yet to compete in a proper match on TV as members of MMM. However, it looks like WWE is creating a potential feud between them and Hit Row.

The WWE Universe's reaction to ma.çé taking a dig at Top Dolla

In reaction to ma.çé taking a dig at Top Dolla, the WWE Universe joined in on the fun and responded with hilarious tweets.

The majority of the fans came up with meme material faces of WWE Superstars including John Cena, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

During their initial run in WWE, Hit Row consisted of their current members plus Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, who is now known as Swerve Strickland in AEW.

During their time on NXT, the group of Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and B-Fab helped Scott win the NXT North American Championship. This was Hit Row's only major accomplishment before they were called up to the main roster.

Unfortunately, the faction was let go by WWE just days after their call-up but now has a chance to enjoy a proper run on the main roster under Triple H.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron