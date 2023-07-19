WWE Superstar forcefully obtains unique stipulation following dominant win in just over a minute!

A WWE Superstar forcefully got a unique stipulation added to her upcoming match after picking up a dominant win in just over a minute.

Thea Hail has been one of the most popular female stars on the NXT roster. Despite her lack of in-ring experience, she has gained a massive fan following thanks to her personality.

She has been part of Chase University and has developed well over the years. She recently got her first win on WWE NXT and has never looked back. Since she started training with Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey, Hail has added a few more moves to her arsenal.

Tonight on NXT, she went face-to-face with Elektra Lopez. Although the latter had the upper hand at the beginning, Hail was able to come back and submit her in just 77 seconds.

Following her victory, Hail got on the mic and demanded a rematch against Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Championship. The champ came out to accept the match. Then Hail said she wanted a submission match at NXT Great American Bash, which Stratton quickly dismissed.

However, Hail took matters into her own hands when she locked in the Kimura lock and forced Stratton to accept her stipulation.

Now that their rematch is a submission match, Thea Hail will be the favorite heading into NXT Great American Bash.

