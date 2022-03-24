"He is strong with his words" - Current WWE Superstar reveals what he's learning from Roman Reigns' mic skills 

WWE Superstar Gable Steveson admires Roman Reigns' style on the microphone. Steveson is currently assigned to the red brand of Monday Night RAW but is yet to make his debut for WWE.

In 2021, Steveson signed a contract with WWE. Since then, the WWE Universe has been waiting for the debut of the Olympian, which could eventually happen at some point in the near future, including at WrestleMania 38 which is right around the corner.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Gable Steveson claimed that he has been watching others in order to improve his own mic skills. He also praised Reigns, calling him productive and mentioning that the Universal Champion is quite strong with his words.

"Just been watching how people talk. I like how Roman Reigns talks on Friday Night SmackDown, he's so productive. He is strong with his words, he's just one of a kind spokesperson."

Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 38 opponent Brock Lesnar reached out to Gable Steveson

Following Steveson's second NCAA Division I national title, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar reached out to him. During the same conversation with Ariel Helwani, Steveson revealed what Lesnar told him:

"Oh yeah, he was one of the first [to reach out]. Like immediately, he said, 'Great job', congratulating me on my good interview too."

Lesnar will face Reigns at the Show Of Shows. The Tribal Chief and The Beast Incarnate have been feuding for months now and will finally collide in a Champion vs. Champion match.

On the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, the two superstars will come face-to-face once again before their WrestleMania encounter.

