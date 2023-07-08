WWE Superstar gets a new nickname during SmackDown

A WWE Superstar received a new nickname during tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Karrion Kross was one of the most dominant forces in WWE NXT. He destroyed everyone and proved to be a dominant champion. However, his main event run has been anything but that.

After making a return to the company last year and feuding with Drew McIntyre, Kross's popularity has fizzled out quickly. He hasn't been able to win the big matches and wasn't involved in many notable feuds until recently when he picked a fight with AJ Styles.

Although Kross lost their first encounter, he came back with an emphatic win in a mixed tag team match. Tonight, Kross and Styles were set to do battle yet again.

During the match, Michael Cole referred to Karrion Kross as the 'people's executioner,' meaning he has now gotten a new nickname. However, the new nickname couldn't help Kross win, as AJ Styles defeated him tonight.

This is the first time this new nickname was used for Karrion Kross, and it will be interesting to see if this leads to a bit of a character change for the former NXT Champion.

What do you make of Karrion Kross' new nickname? Sound off in the comments section.

