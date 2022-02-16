Elimination Chamber participant reveals if he is looking forward to Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Austin Theory believes Goldberg will be Roman Reigns' biggest test in his title run so far.

The Tribal Chief has been on one of the most dominant title runs of the century and has decimated everyone in his path. He was recently challenged by a returning Goldberg for a Universal title match at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Talking about the historic match in an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Austin Theory opined that Reigns won't have it easy against the WCW legend despite his dominant streak:

"Roman Reigns has been on another level lately. Ever since the pandemic, he totally just reinvented himself and has been on a rampage. We've seen the story with Paul Heyman and The Usos and everything going on with that. I think going into this match, this is Roman Reigns' biggest test yet. We were going to get this match before, but because of the pandemic we didn't get to see it,"- Austin said. [10:18 to 10:45]

The rising star was full of praise for Goldberg, stating that he's an attraction and he's looking forward to the match between the two.

"He's [Goldberg] not even a guy, he's an attraction. He's larger than life and everybody knows that. I think there's no better place to do it than Saudi Arabia and the elimination chamber. I mean,it's already history. It's hard to speak on because you got two guys that are just in their element. You know, like Goldberg's always ready and Roman has built himself so high. It's gonna be intense man and I'm looking forward to it,"- Austin added. [10:50 to 11:34]

Roman Reigns was supposed to face Goldberg at WWE WrestleMania 36

Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia is shaping up to be a historic event as Goldberg will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal title.

The two powerhouses were supposed to lock horns at WrestleMania 36 but those plans were nixed after Reigns pulled out of the event amid concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tribal Chief was replaced by Braun Strowman, who went on to defeat Goldberg at the Grandest Stage.

