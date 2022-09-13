Gunther's wife Jinny provides update on her WWE status following recent NXT releases 

WWE Superstar Gunther's wife Jinny was once a popular addition to the NXT UK brand. However, the United Kingdom-based roster has since become defunct in favor of NXT Europe.

While several well-known stars were recently released as WWE pushed many UK stars into their current 2.0 brand, there are a few stars whose future with the company remains up in the air, including Gunther's wife Jinny.

Jinny and Gunther married earlier this year and the former NXT UK star recently provided an update on her status with the company after the brand was dissolved.

The star revealed on Twitter that she was awaiting documents for her US Visa which is currently preventing her from moving to The States with her husband. Jinny also confirmed that she has medical treatment booked for an injury next week.

Jinny @JinnyCouture @HM_Passport I am waiting for my supporting documents & old passport which contains my US visa. I applied for a fast track passport service & paid extra for delivery. I received my new passport but, I can't travel back to the States (12th) without my documents! Can you DM me. @HM_Passport I am waiting for my supporting documents & old passport which contains my US visa. I applied for a fast track passport service & paid extra for delivery. I received my new passport but, I can't travel back to the States (12th) without my documents! Can you DM me.

Jinny's WWE status has been discussed recently since her profile was moved over to the alumni section of their official website. This could be because NXT UK is no longer a brand so Jinny is now considered a free agent.

There was a belief Jinny would be promoted to WWE's main roster earlier this year

Fans were unaware that Jinny was having issues with her visa, which has prevented her from being called up to the main roster sooner.

Gunther and his wife originally worked together on the NXT UK brand when he was called WALTER, before he was called up to the main roster.

Gunther and Jinny appear to have married in private and have since tried to keep their relationship as private as possible. The two stars are still finding their feet in the company at the moment.

