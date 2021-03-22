"I'm not going to tell you all my secrets" - WWE Superstar hints at a possible partnership with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is one of the most polarizing figures in WWE, so it should be no surprise that many WWE Superstars look at the Tribal Chief as a mentor figure. One such superstar is none other than Apollo Crews.

Apollo Crews appeared on WWE's The Bump and spoke about some of the advice Roman Reigns gave him. He revealed whether or not the WWE Universal Champion is now his mentor.

When asked about his relationship with Reigns, Crews informed Kayla Braxton and the rest of The Bump's panel that he has no intention of revealing all his secrets.

That being said, he does consider the Head of the Table a mentor figure.

"I'm not going to give you too much information...you don't have to worry about that too much. But...yeah. I'm not going to tell you all my secrets."

Apollo sought out Reigns for some advice following a frustrating period in his career. The former United States Champion revealed some of the advice the Tribal Chief imparted onto him.

"Roman told me to believe in myself. And upto this point I think too many people believed in me more than I believed in myself. He told me I had to believe everything I do and once I believe it...deep in my heart...then everybody else will believe it. And that is what I have done. I believe in myself. Just as much as the other people believed in me. Just as much as he believed in me."

"@WWERomanReigns told me to believe in myself and believe everything I do. Once I believe it deep in my heart, then everybody else will believe it." - @WWEApollo#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/EpGQ5guR7L — WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2021

Crews is a descendant of "Nigerian Royalty" and comes from a long line of important figures just like Roman Reigns. Perhaps he will choose to align with Reigns and join his "tribe" in the future.

Roman Reigns' tribe may be getting bigger some time soon

Advertisement

Apollo Crews isn't the only superstar who looks at the possibility of working with Roman Reigns as a great opportunity. There are plenty of stars who have been rumored to be interested in joining the Universal Champion's tribe.

One superstar who has spoken about the possibility is Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE has revealed in an interview with BT Sport that she would jump at the opportunity to work with Reigns.

"My whole career, when opportunities are presented to me I take them and make the best of them!"



We know @HeymanHustle is a big fan of @BiancaBelairWWE, and we asked how she would react if @WWERomanReigns offered her a seat at the table 👀



Very interesting 😏#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/kyRnIWZjE1 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 3, 2021

Paul Heyman is a big fan of Bianca Belair, so perhaps Reigns' special counsel can pull some strings. Right now, The Head of the Table's tribe includes the likes of himself, Jey Uso and Paul Heyman. Fans expect Jey's twin brother Jimmy will join the fold soon enough as well.

Which superstars would you like to see join Roman Reigns' side? Let us know down below.