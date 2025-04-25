WWE Superstar involved in major betrayal ahead of blockbuster world title match

WWE fans are not strangers to betrayal. Over the years, they've seen plenty of superstars cross paths. Recently, they witnessed another major backstabbing ahead of a blockbuster world title match.

The betrayal in question took place outside the Stamford-based promotion in TNA. As for who the WWE Superstar is, it is none other than All Ego, Ethan Page. The 35-year-old performed on the latest episode, teaming up with Frankie Kazarian against Elijah and Joe Hendry in a tag team match.

It was recently announced that Page would go head-to-head with Frankie Kazarian and Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship. The three men will battle at Rebellion 2025, which is scheduled for this weekend.

So, before the match, TNA decided to have Page team up with one of his opponents for a tag team. Unfortunately, though, for Kazarian, Page, being his shrewd competitor, abandoned him towards the end of the match, allowing Elijah and Hendry to pick up the win.

It's safe to assume that Ethan Page's actions were fueled by a desire to get one over on one of his opponents ahead of Rebellion. Not only will Kazarian suffer from the weight of the loss, but he will also suffer from some of the bumps he took ahead of the match.

A wise decision from the WWE Superstar gives him an advantage ahead of the world title match.

Joe Hendry could make several appearances in WWE this year

Speaking of the TNA World Championship, the champion, Joe Hendry, made waves in WWE recently. Not only did he confront NXT Champion Oba Femi on Tuesday, but he also made an impression during the WrestleMania weekend, putting up quite the fight as Randy Orton's surprise opponent on Night Two.

He is sure to make more appearances in the Stamford-based promotion in 2025. Chief Content Officer Triple H was also mightily impressed by Hendry's performance at The Show of Shows, and even claimed on the post-show that this was just the first of many 'Mania appearances for him.

That is certainly high praise, especially considering it comes from one of the greatest of all time.

