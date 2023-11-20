WWE Superstar Isla Dawn calls 44-year-old star the 'GOAT', sends out a two-word message

WWE Superstar Isla Dawn recently sent out a warm birthday wish to fellow NXT Superstar Meiko Satomura.

Dawn, alongside her tag team partner Alba Fyre, made their main roster debut on the May 19 episode of Friday Night SmackDown and defeated Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon. Eventually, on the June 9 episode of SmackDown, the duo was challenged by the team of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for the unification of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship and the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. In the process, Dawn and Fyre lost their NXT Women's Tag Team Championship against Rousey and Baszler.

Taking to Instagram, Isla recently uploaded a throwback photo of herself alongside NXT Superstar Meiko Satomura as she wished the latter on her birthday. She also added a few 'goat emojis' to indicate that Satomura is the "GOAT" of NXT.

"Happy birthday @meiko_satomura," Isla Dawn shared.

Check out a screengrab of Isla Dawn's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

Isla Dawn shared her honest opinion on the closure of WWE NXT UK

WWE Superstar Isla Dawn recently shared her honest opinion on the closure of NXT UK.

While speaking in an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Dawn mentioned how heartbreaking it was for her to bear when NXT UK got the closure. She added that although she had always wanted to move to NXT, a lot of her other friends did not get the same opportunity as she did.

Dawn detailed:

"It was heartbreaking actually, it really was because I've been with NXT UK kind of from the formation so I have so much attachment to it. So, it was really heartbreaking and it was scary. I found out really quickly that I'd be moving to the UK, so that was great and was like finally, my dream, I'm going to NXT. But there was a lot of my friends and a lot of people that I'd grown up alongside in wrestling that never got the same, and it was such a bittersweet moment because I was so excited but I knew they weren't getting that," Isla Dawn said. [0:44 - 1:17]

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Isla Dawn.

What are your thoughts on Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre's tag team? Sound off in the comments section below!

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.