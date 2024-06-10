WWE Superstar Ivar shares three-word injury update

Ivar was one of the top performers on WWE RAW and NXT prior to his injury in May 2024. The former Tag Team Champion will be out of action for an indefinite period of time.

His singles run commenced last year after his tag team partner Erik got sidelined. The Viking Raiders member worked a noteworthy match on the red brand with former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, which apparently caught the eyes of Triple H. It was this bout that got the CCO to give Ivar a shot in the singles division.

Ivar not being a part of the RAW roster anymore is a huge loss for the Stamford-based promotion as his work rate was consistent and impeccable. He took to Instagram earlier today to give an update on his recovery:

Trending

"Slow and steady," Ivar wrote.

Ivar's Instagram Story

The Viking Raiders were a remarkable tag team prior to Erik's neck injury. They have held the division's top championships of both RAW and NXT and even worked a WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way match in 2023 with the Street Profits, Alpha Academy, and Ricochet and Braun Strowman.

Ivar addresses the gravity of his injury and thanks WWE fans

It is unclear as of this writing how this is going to affect Ivar's wrestling career in the long run. Speculation arose after the former NXT Tag Team Champion was removed from WWE TV, which forced him to address the situation on social media.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that the injury is "very serious" but then he also feels that he owes it to the WWE Universe for their support that he has to work his way back into the ring.

"There has been alot of misinformation floating around about me. Let me clarify: Yes I am injured. Yes it is very serious. No, I have not had surgery. Still trying to figure out all options and what this means for my future. That being said, I Want to thank everyone for the out pouring of love and support, not only after finding out I was injured but thru out the last several months, I have heard you all! No matter what happens, I owe it to everyone who ever believed in me to do everything I can to get back in that ring, under those lights, and infront of the most amazing fans on the planet, see you as soon as I can!" Ivar wrote.

Prior to Ivar's unforeseen injury, he was contending for the NXT North American Championship. The champion, Oba Femi, wound up defending the belt this week at NXT Battleground against Wes Lee and Joe Coffey in a winning effort.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback