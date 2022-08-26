"I had to use a crutch and a wheelchair" - Recently returned WWE Superstar Iyo Sky on horrifying injury

WWE Superstar Iyo Sky has opened up about her injury and why she was out of action for a while.

Sky made her main roster debut at WWE SummerSlam as part of Bayley's new faction. Before this, she was last seen competing in April in a fatal four-way match for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT: Stand & Deliver.

During an interview with Tokyo Sports, Iyo Sky opened up about her injury during the aforementioned women's title match. She mentioned that she injured her leg while hitting a diving moonsault on the outside.

Sky's leg hit the announcer's table, which resulted in her right ankle breaking, and she had to undergo surgery.

"When I flew in a moonsault outside the ring against Kay Lee Ray, I hit my foot on the announcer’s table and broke my right ankle and had to have surgery. I was referred to a 'master ankle surgeon' in Alabama, who is a WWE official. Now I have one bolt in to hold the bone in place. I was unable to put any weight on my right leg for about a month, and I had to use a crutch and a wheelchair. It took me about three months to be able to put my full weight on it,” Sky revealed. [H/T WrestleTalk.com]

Dakota Kai loves to perform alongside Bayley and Iyo Sky in WWE

In a recent appearance on The Bump, Dakota Kai mentioned that she and Bayley had been talking about forming a faction for a long time.

She also mentioned that she and Iyo have worked together in NXT and that she has known her since Kai first went to Japan.

"Bayley and I, we've been kind of talking about something like this for a long time. It hasn't been something that was spurred overnight. This has been something we've wanted for years... IYO and I, we've known each other a long time, when I first went to Japan and she is literally one of the best in the world. To be alongside these two women is a dream," said Kai. (H/T to Fightful)

Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai are currently in the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament. It remains to be seen if they can win the title or not.

