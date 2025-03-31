  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Superstar Jade Cargill completely erased from picture

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill completely erased from picture

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 31, 2025 08:29 GMT
The star was erased completely (Credit: WWE.com)
The star was erased completely (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE star Jade Cargill has now suddenly been erased. Fans are bemused by this after a recent post.

Ad

Earlier today, Naomi posted about Jade Cargill and said that she was never going to speak to her again, even if she saw her in hell. This came in response to a fan saying that they should become friends again and put their differences aside after recent issues together. Since returning from her injury, Cargill has been completely focused on Naomi as she was the one to have put her out of action.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, Naomi may be in the middle of one of her best runs with the company as a top heel. The two appear to be gearing up for a match at WrestleMania.

When another fan posted a picture of the two of them at a game together, Naomi responded again, letting fans know that this would not be something that would happen. The fan wanted them to be friends so they could start posting pictures together again, the WWE star posted the same picture but after having erased Jade Cargill completely from the picture.

Ad
"I went to the game by myself ⚠️," she wrote.

Check out the exchange below:

Fans were left bemused and wondering whether she went too far with this.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी