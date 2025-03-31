WWE Superstar Jade Cargill completely erased from picture

WWE star Jade Cargill has now suddenly been erased. Fans are bemused by this after a recent post.

Earlier today, Naomi posted about Jade Cargill and said that she was never going to speak to her again, even if she saw her in hell. This came in response to a fan saying that they should become friends again and put their differences aside after recent issues together. Since returning from her injury, Cargill has been completely focused on Naomi as she was the one to have put her out of action.

Meanwhile, Naomi may be in the middle of one of her best runs with the company as a top heel. The two appear to be gearing up for a match at WrestleMania.

When another fan posted a picture of the two of them at a game together, Naomi responded again, letting fans know that this would not be something that would happen. The fan wanted them to be friends so they could start posting pictures together again, the WWE star posted the same picture but after having erased Jade Cargill completely from the picture.

"I went to the game by myself ⚠️," she wrote.

Check out the exchange below:

Fans were left bemused and wondering whether she went too far with this.

