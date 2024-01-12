WWE Superstar Jade Cargill shows off surprise gift she received from her partner

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill recently took to social media to show off the lovely gift that she received from her husband, Brandon Phillips.

Cargill signed with the Stamford-based company in September 2023, and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H had already mentioned a massive in-ring debut for Jade in the near future. Jade has currently been training with RAW Superstar Natalya before arriving on the main roster. The speculation among the fans is that she will be making her in-ring debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble, which will definitely turn out to be a massive premium live event this year.

Taking to her Instagram story, Cargill shared a picture of the lovely gift that she received from her husband, Brandon Phillips, who is a former professional baseball player. The couple has always shared a lovely bond and has been open about it over various social media platforms.

"I'm so spoiled Thank you love @datdudebp," Jade Cargill shared.

Check out a screengrab of Jade Cargill's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

A WWE Hall of Famer expressed his pride in Jade Cargill

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently expressed his pride in his mentee Jade Cargill and also reflected on his own success experience.

During an interview with Premier Live TV, The World's Strongest Man asserted that he has first-hand experience of having success and the winners have a certain nature to be glib and colourful. Henry added that they are never shy and always comfortable with who they are.

The former World Heavyweight Champion also suggested that he was proud to be a mentor to Cargill as well as WWE Superstar Bianca Belair.

"I didn't miss with either one (Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair) of them. I've very proud," Mark Henry said. "I know what it looks like for success to happen. I've been surrounded by it my whole life, and if you can't recognize what's staring you in the face, that you look and you go 'Who is that?'.. You start asking questions like 'What do they do?'.. You hear them talk and they make people laugh and they interact with everybody because you need people that are glib and colourful, that have an understanding that you can't be shy. You can't be in your own skin, like afraid of being yourself."

Mark also made a bold prediction about seeing both of them in the main event of WrestleMania someday.

"Bianca is not afraid of anything, and neither is Jade. I could see them both meeting at WrestleMania one day in a main event capacity - both of them."

It would be interesting to see when and how Jade Cargill makes her in-ring debut for WWE.

What are your thoughts on Jade Cargill's future in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here