WWE Superstar JD McDonagh shares an update with fans about his brutal scar

WWE Superstar JD McDonagh recently took to social media to show his scar which he got when Logan Paul accidentally hit him during the latest episode of RAW.

On the second night of the WWE Draft, YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed, along with United States Champion Logan Paul, got the opportunity to do the second round of selections. NFL star Patrick Mahomes was also in attendance as the segment descended into chaos and Jey Uso was ambushed by The Judgment Day and Logan Paul. As Paul went to hit Uso with three NFL rings, the latter moved out of the way and the punch landed on McDonagh who was holding the decorated tag team champion.

McDonagh then took to his Instagram story to share the latest update about the injury. The Judgment Day member uploaded a photo showcasing his bruises and also wrote the following:

"Ever seen a Super Bowl ring this close up? How about 3? (emoji)."

Check out the screengrab of McDonagh's Instagram story here.

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman returned during the same segment

During the same segment as Jey Uso was being chased down, Braun Strowman made a heroic return after a lengthy hiatus.

Much to the WWE Universe's delight, The Monster Among Men was drafted to RAW during the second night of the 2024 WWE Draft. Strowman had been out of action due to a neck injury.

Jey Uso was being attacked by The Maverick, JD McDonagh, and Finn Balor, when Strowman made a comeback to save Jey Uso and chased Logan Paul away.

The Monster Among Men then turned to Instagram and announced his arrival:

"Immmmmmmmm Baaaaaacccckkkkk!!!! #MonstersAreReal #GetTheseHands."

It will be interesting to see what is next for Strowman. Meanwhile, Jey Uso is set to face Damian Priest at WWE Backlash, and the former could do with some help from Strowman.