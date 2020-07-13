WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy on feeling like he let his family down when he was arrested

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has not had the easiest life and his family has suffered.

Now, Jeff Hardy is set to be a part of WWE Extreme Rules in a 'Barfight'.

Jeff Hardy and Sheamus battle in WWE; Jeff Hardy's mugshot after being arrested

Jeff Hardy has not had the easiest life. Throughout his life, he has been battling a number of issues surrounding his struggles with addiction and substance abuse. Talking about the different issues that the WWE Superstar had faced throughout his life during WWE Chronicle, Jeff Hardy talked about one particular incident where he looked at his family and the way he had let them down, and that incident broke his heart.

On top of all of this, when Jeff Hardy finally returned to WWE, he ended up in a feud against Sheamus where he is shown battling his struggles with addiction, something that has infuriated the WWE Universe.

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy on his heart breaking

Jeff Hardy talked about how during his time away from WWE, he was arrested and when he came back to his house after getting bail, he found that his family had blocked the door and that really broke his heart.

"Yeah, the biggest moment was after I was bailed out on October the 3rd, 2019. I couldn't believe I had gotten myself in trouble. When I got back to my front door, they had stacked up like a bunch of chairs and stuff, like they didn't want me home. That really, really, hurt. That broke my heart for sure. It's something that I got to hold on to, to remind myself of how bad it can be."

Jeff Hardy also talked about an incident where his four-year-old daughter gave him a pillow and a blanket to help him and how that made him feel.

"In October of 2019, I was drinking crazy amounts of alcohol and just blacking out all the time. It was just terrifying. There was just one time you know, I had fallen asleep on the back porch near my four-year-old, who brought a pillow and a blanket out there. The next morning, I woke up when the sun was coming up on our back porch, all sore from not sleeping in a bed. When I first saw her that morning, she told me, 'I helped you out, dad. You're still my best friend, even when you're drunk."

Now, Jeff Hardy is set to face Sheamus at WWE Extreme Rules in a 'Barfight'.