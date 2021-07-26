Jeff Hardy tests positive for COVID-19

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. He was scheduled to partake in a meet-and-greet session on Monday at recordBar in Kansas City following RAW, but was pulled from the event after contracting the virus.

News of Jeff Hardy's positive test was announced by recordBar on its Facebook page. The venue released the following statement:

“We regret to inform you that the event with Jeff Hardy to take place on Monday July 26, 2021 at recordBar in Kansas City, MO will have to be postponed to a later date. Jeff Hardy just tested positive for COVID this morning, and will have to quarantine for the next two weeks, and will not be participating in any live events for the next two weeks."

"For now, all tickets will be held to await a rescheduled date. Once the new date is announced, if you cannot attend the new date, please email info@leopresents.com for a refund. You will receive another email from us when the new date is announced.”

As of this writing, neither WWE nor the Charismatic Engima have commented on the report. Hardy will be in quarantine for the next two weeks and won't be making any more appearances until then.

Jeff Hardy recently defeated NXT Champion Karrion Kross on RAW

Jeff Hardy recently battled current NXT Champion Karrion Kross in the latest edition of Monday Night RAW and won the bout after using the ropes to his advantage. This gave Kross his first pinfall loss in WWE in his debut match on RAW.

Hardy wrote a song last year for his album titled "Vaccine", which was about his hopes for an end to the coronavirus pandemic. He revealed that it was going to be released this year.

We here at Sportskeeda wish Jeff Hardy a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

