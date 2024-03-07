WWE Superstar Kairi Sane breaks silence after defending her title on NXT Roadblock

WWE Superstar Kairi Sane recently sent out a message after successfully defending the Women's Tag Team Title at NXT.

On this week's episode of NXT Roadblock, the Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane and Asuka) faced Tatum Paxley and Lyra Valkyria in a tag team match. The bout started off with Asuka and Valkyria and went on for a while before tags were made. Despite their best efforts, Valkyria and Paxley lost the bout to the champions when Sane reversed Paxley's move before picking up the win.

Shortly afterward, Roxanne Perez came out and attacked Valkyria by stomping on her arm, seemingly trying to cause severe injury.

Following the bout, Sane took to social media to send a short message after the win.

"#AndStill #WWERaw #SmackDown #WWENXT," wrote Sane.

Check out Kairi Sane's Instagram post below:

WWE Superstars Asuka and Kairi Sane recently sent out warning to their upcoming opponents

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Sane recently issued a warning to their upcoming opponents on RAW, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

While speaking in a backstage interview after NXT, both The Empress of Tomorrow and Sane expressed their contentment with winning the bout against Paxley and Valkyria, but at the same time, sent out a warning to their next challenger, Baszler and Stark.

When they were asked if they had any message for the opponents, the Kabuki warriors stated that no one was ready for the Kabuki Warriors.

"Shayna, Zoey, [Asuka speaks in Japanese] no way, no way. We're still the champion. No one is ready for Kabuki Warriors." [0:35 - 0:55]

It will be interesting to see what plans the company has going forward for the Kabuki Warriors.

What are your thoughts on the Women's Tag Team Champions? Sound off in the comments section.

