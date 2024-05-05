WWE Superstar Karmen Petrovic picks a side in the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar feud

Karmen Petrovic has picked a side in the current Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar feud that has taken over social media in the past few days.

The beef between rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar escalated last month when the Toronto-based rapper dropped Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle in response to Lamar's Like That which released back in March.

It went to another level with Kendrick's Euphoria and 6:16 in LA on April 30 before Drake responded with Family Matters. While the world thought that Drake had the upper hand, the Compton-based Lamar shocked everyone by responding 52 minutes later with Meet The Grahams and doubling down with Not Like Us hours later.

The feud has reached WWE now, with NXT's Karmen Petrovic opening a can of worms by siding with Drake. Petrovic had several questions about Kendrick Lamar's allegations against Drake such as having an unnamed daughter and allegedly running a pedophile ring.

"I think Kendrick is very gifted and an amazing artist through and through.. I just hate how this got so far away from who’s the better rapper and more into deep personal shots, bringing up family, allegations, weight loss(?) etc.," Petrovic wrote.

Expand Tweet

Karmen Petrovic also admitted that she's siding with Drake because they are both from Canada, but she did have some valid questions. However, she probably should've stood her ground and probably not mentioned it since some fans went after her on social media.

"I'll read what you have to say, but I'm expecting Canadian bias, lol," a fan wrote.

"I don't care if Drake a horrible person 'cause he from my country," another fan mocked.

"Kendrick destroyed Drake… I know you gotta stick with your countrymen but with the more music Drake brings out every few months, he is just becoming a clout chaser," one fan replied.

Expand Tweet

Karmen Petrovic's record in NXT

Karmen Petrovic made her NXT television debut in the first round of the Women's Breakout Tournament last year. Petrovic defeated Jaida Parker but has lost every match on TV since. She recently backed up Natalya for her match against Lola Vice at NXT Spring Breakin' but Shayna Baszler evened the odds.

Petrovic might not be getting a lot of important wins, but she's continuously wrestling at NXT Level Up and NXT live events. Her most recent match was on April 14, teaming up with Kelani Jordan to defeat Blair Davenport and Stevie Turner.

Petrovic was a martial artist specializing in karate before trying out to become a professional wrestler. She was hired by WWE in November 2022 and trained at the Performance Center.