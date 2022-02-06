WWE superstar Kevin Owens breaks character to address fans

WWE superstar Kevin Owens recently broke character to acknowledge a fan on Twitter who shares a unique history with the former world champion.

Twitter user @dustinsaucier posted a message on his handle in which he recalled how Owens had wished him the best while he underwent dialysis.

all we are is dustin the wind @dustinsaucier Hey @FightOwensFight , you wished me luck last year when I was going through dialysis. I just wanted to let you know I appreciated your support and on Tuesday I’m getting a kidney. Thanks for your kind words!! Hey @FightOwensFight , you wished me luck last year when I was going through dialysis. I just wanted to let you know I appreciated your support and on Tuesday I’m getting a kidney. Thanks for your kind words!!

The fan posted an update and confirmed that he would be getting a kidney soon. Owens was quick to address the fan and convey his best wishes once again for the treatment. The RAW superstar also asked the fan to keep him posted with respect to his health updates.

His message read: "That's great, man. Good luck with that also. Keep me posted, please!"

This isn't the first time Kevin Owens has engaged directly with a fan on Twitter. Another fan posted a video in which Kevin Owens talked about bullying and helped the victim with his words of upliftment.

KO responded to Twitter user Arie's tweet by noting that he remembers the video and wished him the best as well. The WWE superstars also revealed how his bully got back to him and apologized.

"I remember that video. I'm so happy to hear things got better for you! Thanks for sending me an update. I truly appreciate it. By the way, my bully did get back to me. He apologized profusely for what he did and I can tell he meant it. Take care and just keep fighting, man!," said Owens.

Arie @H0MBR32SABES @FightOwensFight last year I was gifted a cameo from you where you gave me great advice. Wanted to let you know after, a fire was lit under me, helping me get accepted into 3 top universities and helping beat my depression. Your words of Just Keep Fighting help me so much 1/2 @FightOwensFight last year I was gifted a cameo from you where you gave me great advice. Wanted to let you know after, a fire was lit under me, helping me get accepted into 3 top universities and helping beat my depression. Your words of Just Keep Fighting help me so much 1/2 https://t.co/QSGJ8ogFDO

Kevin Owens becomes top heel on WWE RAW

Owens spent majority of the last couple of years playing a babyface on SmackDown and continued the gimmick after moving to RAW. However, things didn't go in his favor for a long time, and was subjected to constant judgment from his peers backstage, who refused to believe that he was a changed man.

Eventually, Owens snapped and turned heel on RAW before punching his way into the WWE Championship picture. He was one of five superstars who squared off for gold at Day 1.

Earlier this month, he became the first superstar to pin United States Champion Damian Priest on the main roster. Owens could use his victory to get a shot at the US title on the red brand in coming weeks. Not to forget, he has found a new 'best friend' in Seth Rollins. The two superstars continue to entertain fans with their respective villainous characters on screen.

