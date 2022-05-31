WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has a meltdown after RAW; Becky Lynch extends support

Kevin Owens had a meltdown on RAW Talk when he couldn't convince the hosts to believe that WWE Superstar Ezekiel was the same person as Elias.

KO has spent the last few weeks involved in a feud with Ezekiel. He is determined to prove that the latter is not Elias' younger brother, as he so claims. Owens is frustrated because no one else believes him.

Agitated by the result, he desperately tried to prove why he was right about Ezekiel and lost his cool during his interview with Kevin Egan. He talked about how he is determined to win the match at WWE Hell in a Cell. Owens noted how the entire Ezekiel-Elias story is driving him "insane":

"I have a theory. I am telling you he is Elias, right? But maybe he was born Ezekiel. He did have a brother named Elias. But then his brother died 20 years ago, who cares? Then he came to WWE and picked the name Elias as a tribute to his brother. But that still means Ezekiel is Elias. Do you understand what I am saying?", argued KO before he was betrayed by the time limit.

WWE @WWE These past few weeks have been quite the roller coaster for @FightOwensFight and @Iamnoteliaswwe These past few weeks have been quite the roller coaster for @FightOwensFight and @Iamnoteliaswwe https://t.co/VoWykdTXV9

Later on the show, the RAW Talk team approached Becky Lynch for an interview, and Big Time Becks noticed Owens in the background. She expressed concern for him, as he was sulking about RAW Talk ending his segment before he was done talking.

Owens tried to prove why Ezekiel and Elias are the same people, and only Becky Lynch agreed with his statement. She repeated his theory word by word and was inclined towards believing that Ezekiel is Elias.

The segment once again ended abruptly as the hosts seemingly didn't want Kevin Owens to take up more television time on the show.

Becky Lynch apologizes to Kevin Owens on behalf of WWE personality

Although Owens' obsession with Ezekiel was downplayed on RAW Talk, he found a new ally in Becky Lynch. She even apologized on behalf of her entire country for how Kevin Egan treated Owens during the interview segment.

Both KO and Big Time Becks roasted the WWE on-air personality in a series of tweets, even mentioning that the presenter wasn't worthy of being called 'Kevin.'

They proposed a variety of new names for the interviewer, poking fun at his incompetence. Owens stated that he was far from done after what happened to him on the latest edition of RAW Talk. It will be interesting to see how they choose to portray this storyline moving forward.

