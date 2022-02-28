"You know I rocked that hat." - WWE Superstar responds to JBL on Twitter

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has taken to Twitter with some choice words in response to former world champion JBL.

John "Bradshaw" Layfield first signed for World Wrestling Entertainment back in 1995 and initially featured on WWE TV as Justin Hawk Bradshaw.

Following this, he would be re-branded as Bradshaw and would form the APA with Ron Simmons until Simmons' in-ring retirement. Layfield would again be re-branded after this and would feature as JBL, a Texan millionaire gimmick that would earn him a long WWE Championship run.

On his road to WrestleMania, however, current superstar Kevin Owens has not been shy about getting under the skin of the Texans, the residents of WrestleMania's host state, and a recent tweet from JBL lambasted "The Prizefighter" for this.

This prompted a response from Owens, who again attacked the Texan people and told JBL he preferred him as Justin Hawk Bradshaw.

"Oh no!!! The Country (not a country) of Texas doesn’t want me? How will I ever sleep again?!?!?!&?!?!?7!?!? P.S. You know I rocked that hat in way you never could. Just accept it. P.P.S. I liked you better as Justin “Hawk” Bradshaw." Owens said

Kevin Owens is set to team with Seth Rollins in a RAW Tag Team title match in two weeks on the red brand.

WWE suggested Kevin Owens for a special duty

It was recently rumored that Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin would be returning to the ring at WrestleMania.

Though nothing has been confirmed by the promotion as of yet, Kevin Owens was floated as the potential opponent for The Texas Rattlesnake.

Owens' comments on the state of Texas may even play into a potential storyline between the two.

What do you think of Kevin Owen's comments? Do you think Steve Austin will return? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

