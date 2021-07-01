WWE Superstar Kyle O'Reilly comments on "different match" at NXT Great American Bash

The Great American Bash will return on WWE NXT next week. The Black and Gold brand has great bouts scheduled for the show, including a singles match between friend-turned-rivals Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole.

Both WWE Superstars previously faced each other in a brutal Unsanctioned Match at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. Their epic battle headlined the two-day pay-per-view, and O'Reilly picked up a huge victory.

Following that, he began to pursue the NXT Championship but could not win against Karrion Kross. Cole also made his presence known by hindering O'Reilly's progress at every chance he got. As a result, they are booked for another match at NXT Great American Bash. However, they will have to play by the rules this time.

"@AdamColePro, why don't you give us the excuse you're going to give next week when I whoop your a** at the #NXTGAB!" @KORcombat has called out ADAM COLE. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/iLQi5dSHjH — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 30, 2021

Kyle O'Reilly talked about his upcoming match against Adam Cole at NXT Great American Bash in a recent interview with ViBe & Wrestling. Here's what he is expecting from a match between two former Undisputed Era members.

"It's going to be an extremely different match because it's not unsanctioned. Our last match was violent, it was two guys dragging each other through hell. The match on Tuesday at the Great American Bash is just to prove who is the better performer. Straight up match, normal rules, so this is gonna be a very different match, more scientific and more methodical I think," said Kyle O'Reilly.

Cole and O'Reilly have been involved in multiple altercations on WWE NXT over the last few months. They are familiar with each other's plan of attack inside the squared circle and will deliver yet another entertaining match on Tuesday.

Watch the full interview below:

Full details of WWE NXT Great American Bash 2021 match card

Apart from the aforementioned singles bout, The Great American Bash will also feature three Championship matches. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher will challenge MSK (Nash Carter and Wes Lee) for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships.

Additionally, The Way (Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell) will put their NXT Women's Tag Team Championships on the line in a match against Io Shirai and Zoey Stark.

Lastly, LA Knight will look to defend his Million Dollar Championship against Cameron Grimes on WWE NXT next week. As per the match stipulation, Grimes will become Knight's butler if he loses the match.

