WWE Superstar left incredibly frustrated after major humiliation on RAW: "I never thought you'd stoop THIS low"

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green sent a message after the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Chelsea Green enjoyed a successful 2023 since her return to the Stamford-based company at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. However, the promotion chose to highlight her challenging moments during this week's 'Best of 2023' episode of RAW, which notably featured her and Piper Niven losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles last Monday.

Green has now sent a message on Twitter and addressed the humiliating segment from this week's show. She mentioned that while she knew WWE harbored envy towards her, she never expected them to stoop so low in their actions. She concluded by stating her gratitude for being a 'confident' and 'thriving' woman, acknowledging that such actions could have been hurtful otherwise.

"Wow, I knew you were jealous of me @WWE but I never thought you’d stoop THIS low. You’re lucky I’m such a confident, sweet, beautiful, thriving, loving, woman… or this MAY have hurt me!" Chelsea Green shared.

It will be interesting to see what is in store for the 32-year-old star moving forward.

