WWE Superstar left off WrestleMania card demands a fight

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed is looking for a fight this WrestleMania 39 weekend.

Having worked on the independent circuits in Australia and Japan, Bronson Reed brought a huge deal of experience when he joined the black and gold brand in 2019. Reed made a name for himself in NXT with his hard-hitting, athletic brand of wrestling.

He raked up several victories during his stint there and even defeated Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship. He was released on August 6, 2021. After another short run in the independent circuit, he found his way back to WWE once again last year on the December 19, 2022, episode of RAW.

In a recent tweet, “The Aus-zilla” mentioned that he was ready for a fight. However, Reed may have to wait for his turn since the superstar has not been booked in any matches for this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

Here's what the tweet read:

"Man I wanna FIGHT!!!"

Reed surprised the wrestling world when he returned to WWE, helping The Miz beat Dexter Lumis in a Ladder Match. Since then, he has exerted his dominance over the RAW roster and is still undefeated in singles matches on the main roster.

Since his comeback, the 34-year-old star has taken down the likes of Elias, Chad Gable, Mustafa Ali, Dolph Ziggler, and Akira Tozawa.

Bronson Reed had an impressive night on WWE SmackDown

This week's edition of the blue brand was billed as WrestleMania SmackDown. The show was the perfect launchpad for the 'Mania extravaganza and featured several important matches.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal also took place this past Friday on SmackDown. 30 WWE Superstars from both brands competed in the Battle Royal to win the prestigious trophy.

Bronson Reed put up a show during the matchup, eliminating the Monster of All Monsters Braun Strowman and crowd favorite LA Knight. He was part of the final two alongside Bobby Lashley. After a brief scuffle with The All Mighty, Reed was finally eliminated.

