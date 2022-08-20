WWE Superstar Liv Morgan laughs off comments from worried fans following recent Twitter updates

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan recently responded to a fan who noted how it must look to people who are not wrestling fans when she is seen covered in bruises.

Morgan was assaulted by Shayna Baszler last night on WWE SmackDown and the Queen of Spades made sure that Morgan was aware of who she was dealing with by leaving her footprint on her face.

The brutal image of the bruising on her face has led fans to question how anyone outside the bubble of the business may react and even question if they need to call someone and help her.

Morgan responded to the worried fan and not only laughed at the suggestion but also noted that she did garner some attention when checking into her hotel last night.

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce BIG TIDDY TARYN @skinnymysterio I know regular civilians be looking at Liv after a match when she’s out in public like, “…should we call someone?” I know regular civilians be looking at Liv after a match when she’s out in public like, “…should we call someone?” Hahahahaahhahahaha I did get a crazy look checking into the hotel last night twitter.com/skinnymysterio… Hahahahaahhahahaha I did get a crazy look checking into the hotel last night twitter.com/skinnymysterio…

Liv Morgan puts her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship on the line at Clash at the Castle

Liv Morgan is well aware of who she will be up against at Clash at the Castle and it appears that Shayna Baszler will not be holding back in her quest to become the SmackDown Women's Champion for the first time.

Morgan won the title at Money in the Bank when she successfully cashed in her contract (which she had won earlier that same night) on an already-injured Ronda Rousey. She was then able to retain the title at SummerSlam under controversial circumstances after the referee counted the pin on Rousey whilst Morgan was tapping.

Rousey then lost her cool and appeared to turn heel as she attacked the official and Liv Morgan, which has since led to her being fined and suspended. In her absence, her friend Baszler has stepped up and is looking to take the title in the United Kingdom.

