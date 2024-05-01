WWE Superstar Liv Morgan reminds everyone about her revenge tour with a three-word message

WWE RAW Superstar Liv Morgan recently took to her social media account to warn fans about her revenge tour.

Last year, Rhea Ripley sidelined Morgan with an attack. She returned at Royal Rumble 2024, determined to take revenge on Mani, but she could not challenge The Judgment Day member. However, things took a turn when Morgan attacked her backstage on Monday Night RAW following WrestleMania XL. The Eradicator suffered an arm injury during the incident, and her reign as Women's World Champion ended on the red brand.

Morgan recently took to her social media account to send a warning message to the fans and celebrate her revenge tour.

"Here’s to revenge (emoji)," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

WWE RAW Superstar Liv Morgan clarified her take on revenge tour

The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion made an announcement ahead of Night Two of the 2024 Draft about her future plans for the revenge tour and clinching the title.

In a video clip by WWE, Morgan asserted that her revenge tour was far from over. The superstar also added that the red brand is her redemption platform, which will lead her to the Women's World Championship.

"You didn't think my revenge tour was over just like that, did you? Of course, I'm on RAW. You can't get rid of me that easy. RAW is where my redemption is. It's where my revenge is. And RAW is where I get the one thing that I need the most, The Women's World Championship. Watch me," she said.

It will be intriguing for the WWE Universe to see where Liv Morgan's aspirations and determination to win the Women's World Championship will lead her.