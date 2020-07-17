WWE Superstar Liv Morgan shares a bizarre take on hitting rock bottom

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan is one of the few Superstars in the promotion who are organically over with the crowd. The RAW Superstar has several fans who want WWE to move her to the title picture, but the promotion appears to be uncertain about that sort of run.

She recently took to Twitter and talked about hitting rock bottom but said that sometimes, you like how it feels. Here's what her post read:

"When you've hit rock bottom but you kind of like the way that feels ..."

Liv Morgan also revealed that details of the WWE live show that she attended before she starts pursuing a career in the world of pro-wrestling. She said that she was in the front row for the show and also shared a hilarious incident. Apparently, when Triple H made his entrance, he spat out his water and Liv Morgan's shoes ended up being covered in that.

There's also a video on my Instagram of HHH doing his entrance and his water spit got all over my shoes 😂... but I'll let u find that https://t.co/LJBslkhPgP pic.twitter.com/xwEm39w5cG — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 17, 2020

Liv Morgan's return to WWE and what's next for her

Earlier this year, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan made her return to WWE after a long hiatus from the promotion. By now, the Riott Squad had already broken up. Prior to her actual return, Liv Morgan often took to Twitter and teased promos that were in synch with the promos of 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

A lot of fans expected that Liv Morgan would return to WWE and form an alliance with Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House. However, that wasn't the case. Instead, WWE booked Liv Morgan's return to the company as Lana' secret lover. At the time, Lana had just divorced Rusev and was marrying Bobby Lashley.

After that feud quickly ended, there wasn't much o do for Liv Morgan, or at least that's what the WWE creative deciphered. Her next few appearances were limited to matches against a former friend, Ruby Riott.

Over the last few weeks, WWE teased a friendship possibly reforming between Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott. But they didn't seem interested in pursuing that storyline as Ruby Riott has now found a dependable ally in Bianca Belair. As for Liv Morgan, all she needs is one compelling feud, and she might soon find herself in the top title pictures of WWE.

Liv Morgan simply needs to be pushed into the right direction. RAW Women's Championship doesn't have many challengers at the moment and WWE can afford to take their chance wth Liv Morgan.